The Huawei Nova 7i is now available on pre-order in Kenya until May 24

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced that its newest smartphone, the Huawei Nova 7i, is now available on pre-order in Kenya. The phone company has announced that the phone will retail at Ksh. 29,999.

The pre-order period starts today and will end on 24th May 2020. Customers will be able to pre-order the phone from all Huawei retail stores across the country including Jumia and Lipa Later. Those who pre-order will get a free band 4 worth Ksh. 4,699 and a Bluetooth headset worth Ksh. 2,499.

The Nova 7i was launched by Huawei in January 2020 this year and it comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). It will become the second HMS powered device available in Kenya after the Huawei Y7p.

The Nova 7i comes with Huawei Mobile Services and will run on Android 10 coupled with Huawei’s EMUI 10. It comes with a HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor with Octa-core (2×2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×1.88 GHz Cortex-A55) and Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. It comes with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM, large 4200 mAh battery with Huawei SuperCharge, and a 6.4 inch touchscreen.

The camera setup is an incredible 5 cameras at the back and at the front. The quadruple camera set up at the back comes with a 48 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). The selfie camera is a 16MP beast that comes with LED flash, HDR, and panorama.