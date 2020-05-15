P&G donates Ksh. 6 million to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Kenya

Shares

P&G has donated Ksh. 6 million to the Government and relief agencies to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Kenya. The donation includes hygiene products, personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers across the 42 counties.

The company has donated over Ksh. 3 million worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and in-kind donations in support of the frontline healthcare workers through the Ministry of Health. This move is part of P&G’s broader strategy to help in mitigating the spread of the virus in the country.

Speaking during the handover event at the Ministry of Health, P&G’s Financial Manager, Simon Mwangi said, “P&G is committed to touching and improving the lives of people in the communities where we live and work. Through our Protect Our Heroes Mission, we want to help impact the quality of life of everyday heroes, especially during a global pandemic of this unprecedented nature”.

“As a force for good and a force for growth, we believe we have an important role to play in protecting the heroes in the frontline of the pandemic. We appreciate the government’s efforts so far and we are honoured to partner the Ministry of Health to promote hygiene amongst the general public, ensure that frontline health workers are protected, and ultimately curb the spread of COVID-19,” Mr Mwangi added.

“In times of crisis, we are grateful for the support from companies like P&G who bolster our efforts to keep helping the most vulnerable in our society,” said Dr Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health.

P&G has a long history of supporting our communities in times of need all around the world. So far, globally P&G’s in-kind, product and monetary donations add up to tens of millions of dollars across more than 200 relief organizations, more than 30 brands in more than 30 countries.