Minet Kenya partners with SASAdoctor to launch telemedicine services for its clients

Shares

Minet Kenya has announced a partnership with SASAdoctor a virtual medical clinic to launch a telemedicine solution aimed at providing online live video medical consultation services for patients.

The move was necessitated by the government’s directive to maintain social distancing as one of the ways of curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The service will be open to patients at any given time of the day with designated pharmacies and follow-ups for members with chronic conditions. There will be access to designated laboratory sample collection points with concierge services and medication at discounted rates of 15% to 25% off retail prices, delivered to the homes of the patients.

Among the ailments that will be treated through the virtual clinic include; gastrointestinal infections, depression and anxiety, menstrual problems, STIs, chronic conditions like diabetes & high blood pressure, colds and coughs as well as skin and eye infections.

Minet Kenya Chief Executive Officer Sammy Muthui, had this to say, “This telemedicine solution provides ideal means to offer certain types of patientcare for our employees and clients during this period of Coronavirus pandemic. We are hopeful that the services offered will play a vital role in preventing the spread of novel Coronavirus. Our partner SASAdoctor will tend to their patients remotely to mitigate the risk of transmission. It also guarantees members access to online doctors at a highly discounted consultation fee, thus conserving member benefits for longer.”