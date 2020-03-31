Huawei P40 Pro+, Huawei P40 Pro & Huawei P40 launched

Richard Mureithi
Shares

Huawei has the new range of smartphones in its headquarters in China, the Huawei P40 Pro+, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40. The series will also come with P40 Lite smartphone as with previous P series range of devices.

The Huawei P40 series continue in the tradition of the P series range of devices by offering premium features in the devices. Alongside the P40 Series, Huawei also launched the Huawei Watch GT2e, Huawei Sound X and the Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear.

The Huawei P40 Series is powered by Kirin 990 5G and supports high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Plus. It comes with the Ultra Vision Leica camera system, available in triple-camera, quad-camera and penta-camera configurations. The Huawei P40 Pro features the Leica Quad Camera with an Ultra Wide Cine Camera and ToF Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom. The Huawei P40 Pro+ comes with the SuperZoom Array, which supports 10x true optical zoom and 100x maximum digital zoom.

The Huawei P40 series runs on Android 10 operating system coupled with EMUI 10.1. It will come with Huawei Mobile Services which means that there will be no Google apps out of the box.

It is rumoured that the Huawei P40 will retail at around Ksh. 100,000 and the other devices will of course be more expensive, with the exception of the P40 Lite. It is unclear when the range of devices will be launched in Kenya.

Huawei P40, Pro and Pro+ speficications

Specifications Huawei P40, Pro and Pro+
Weight P40 – 175g
P40 Pro – 203g
P40 Pro+ – 226g
Screen P40
OLED 6.1″
2340 x 1080

P40 Pro
OLED 6.58″
2640 x 1200
90 Hz refresh rate

P40 Pro+
OLED 6.58″
2640 x 1200
90 Hz refresh rate
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
GPU Mali-G76 MP16
RAM 8GB
Internal Storage P40 – 128GB
P40 Pro – 256GB
P40 Pro+ – 512GB

Upgradable to 256GB via MicroSD
Main camera P40
50MP UltraVision with RYYB, f/1.9
16MP ultra wide-angle camera, f/2.2
8 megapixel telephoto with OIS, f/2.4

P40 Pro
50MP UltraVision with RYYB, f/1.9, OIS
40MP video and ultra-wide-angle camera, f/1.8
2MP SuperSensing Telephoto, f/3.4
TOF sensor

P40 Pro+
50MP UltraVision with RYYB, f/1.9, OIS
40MP video and ultra-wide-angle camera, f/1.8
8MP 10X optical super periscope telephoto
8MP 3X optical telephoto
TOF sensor
Selfie camera P40
32 MP

P40 and P40 Pro+
32 MP
IR depth sensor
Operating system Android 10, EMUI 10.1
Huawei Mobile Services (No Google apps)
Battery P40
3800 mAh
40W charging

P40 Pro/Pro+
4200 mAh
40W charging

Pro – 27W wireless charging
Pro+ – 40W wireless charging
Other Features 5G, in-screen fingerprint scanner
P40 – IP53, dual SIM
P40 Pro/Pro+ – IP68, dual SIM, IR blaster
Available colours White Ceramic and Black Ceramic

 

More Stories
Moi University launches locally assembled MU brand of computers