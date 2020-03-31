Huawei P40 Pro+, Huawei P40 Pro & Huawei P40 launched

Shares

Huawei has the new range of smartphones in its headquarters in China, the Huawei P40 Pro+, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40. The series will also come with P40 Lite smartphone as with previous P series range of devices.

The Huawei P40 series continue in the tradition of the P series range of devices by offering premium features in the devices. Alongside the P40 Series, Huawei also launched the Huawei Watch GT2e, Huawei Sound X and the Huawei X Gentle Monster Eyewear.

The Huawei P40 Series is powered by Kirin 990 5G and supports high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Plus. It comes with the Ultra Vision Leica camera system, available in triple-camera, quad-camera and penta-camera configurations. The Huawei P40 Pro features the Leica Quad Camera with an Ultra Wide Cine Camera and ToF Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom. The Huawei P40 Pro+ comes with the SuperZoom Array, which supports 10x true optical zoom and 100x maximum digital zoom.

The Huawei P40 series runs on Android 10 operating system coupled with EMUI 10.1. It will come with Huawei Mobile Services which means that there will be no Google apps out of the box.

It is rumoured that the Huawei P40 will retail at around Ksh. 100,000 and the other devices will of course be more expensive, with the exception of the P40 Lite. It is unclear when the range of devices will be launched in Kenya.

Huawei P40, Pro and Pro+ speficications