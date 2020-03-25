Microsoft to suspend optional non security Windows updates

Shares

With people around the world working from home courtesy of the Corona Virus, Microsoft has announced that it is pausing all optional non-security releases for supported versions of Windows and server products.

During this time, they will only release security updates. The updates which have been put on hold are the C and D updates, which are usually released during the third and fourth week of each month. However, these changes will take effect as from May so you can expect to see a couple of updates before then.

Microsoft will release its monthly security (B) updates as planned on the second Tuesday of each month. The updates are expected to fix two critical zero-day vulnerabilities, which Microsoft disclosed yesterday and that hackers are actively exploiting.

The reasoning behind the move is that, with many of their users and employees working from home, the tech company is trying to avoid a situation where a bug or flaw would be introduced in the updates. Such a situation would bring unnecessary havoc during an already precarious period.