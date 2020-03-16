Polycarp Igathe rejoins Equity Group as the Chief Commercial Officer

Shares

Polycarp Igathe has rejoined Kenyan financial company, Equity Group, as the Chief Commercial Officer 7 months after quitting to join Vivo Energy. In his new role, he will be reporting to the Group CEO James Mwangi.

Polycarp Igathe rejoined Vivo Energy as the company as Executive President Sales and Marketing from September 1 2019. He joined the company in a new role that had been added to the Vivo Executive Management. In his position, Igathe was in charge of sales and marketing across the group.

Igathe was formerly the Managing Director for Vivo Energy Kenya for four years until 2017. He left the organization to vie for Deputy Governor position in 2017. He left that position and served as the Managing Director and CEO of Equity Bank Kenya.

Under the new Equity brand, Igathe will execute a business growth mandate by offering financial solutions along the business value chain and creating seamless end to end solutions for individuals, business entities and enterprises. Speaking from Equity Centre, Polycarp said, “I left part of my heart in Equity, because I saw the immense potential it holds to transform Africa into a social economic powerhouse creating opportunities for wealth creation for our people through integrated financial services solutions. Indeed, financial services are at the heart of any social economic transformation. I have made a conscious decision to resume my role at Equity and continue what I started. I am glad that the board has given me another chance”.