Safaricom Foundation to invest Ksh. 130 Million in TVET programme

Safaricom Foundation has announced that it intends to invest Ksh. 130 Million towards Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with a focus on Plumbing, Welding, Food and Beverage and Electrical Engineering.

As part of the programme, Safaricom Foundation will partner with Zizi Afrique Foundation and TVET institutions to set up an ICT enabled Skills Center in Nairobi and also sponsor students in other institutions across the country over the next two years.

Waithaka Vocational Training Centre will act as the model center with Safaricom Foundation establishing a TVET model ICT enabled Centre of Excellence. The Foundation will also sponsor 200 students at the centre to undergo training and later place them in jobs. 11 other institutions from Nairobi, Marsabit, West Pokot, Mandera, Isiolo, Kwale, Narok, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Kisumu and Vihiga have also been identified targeting over 500 beneficiaries.

Stephen Chege, Trustee, Safaricom Foundation, had this to say, “With this investment, we are going to ensure that we have put in place sustainable infrastructure for youth training, improve instructor training capacities, access to training opportunities in employable areas, institutional capacities and finally increase transition to employment. Our aim is to support quality participation in TVET.”