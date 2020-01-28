Naiboi to headline the first edition of Tusker Grill Masters at K1 on the 1st of February

Shares

Tusker, will be hosting its first edition of the Grill Master on Saturday (1 st February 2020) at K1 club House.

During the event, consumers will enjoy a range of Kenyan meat pairings and fun beer experiences coupled with great entertainment. The entry fee will be Kshs. 500 redeemable for two beers.

The entertainment line up on the day will include the ‘2 in 1 hit’ maker Naiboi who recently dropped a new single titled’ Makasiriko’ supported by DJ Nijo. DJ Nijo is popularly known for playing the best of old school music.

Christine Mwaura, Marketing Manager Tusker Trademark Kenya, had this to say, “Beer and food is a combination that Kenyan consumers enjoy when they come together over a Tusker, it’s one of those times that they get to enjoy their bonds of friendship, draw on the support and fellowship of their friends who help them thrive”.

The event will be open to all consumers above the age of 18 years old in line with legal and regulatory requirements.