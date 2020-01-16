Glovo to start charging per kilometer for food deliveries

Shares

Glovo the on-demand delivery service has introduced dynamic pricing for food deliveries based on distance.

Previously the service provider has been charging a flat fee of Ksh. 100 regardless of the distance covered. According to the company, this will enable them to pay riders a higher fee.

The increment in the fee for food deliveries follows a trend in the market where its competitors that is Jumia Food, Uber Eats and Yum have also increased their prices according to the distance covered.

Some of the outlets that Glovo has partnered with so far includes News Café, Java House Africa, Artcaffe, Simbisa Brands, Zucchini Greengrocers, Naivas and Onn the Way Supermarkets. It operates in these areas Karen, Mombasa Rd up to GM, Thika Rd up to Roysambu & Kasarani, Kiambu Rd up to Thindigua, Limuru Rd up to Ruaka, Waiyaki Way up to Mountain View, Ngong Rd up to Karen, Langáta Rd up to Galleria, Eastlands (Nyayo Estate, Tassia, Fedha, KQ Pride Center), Kitengela and Nakuru

Glovo was founded in 2015 in Barcelona and has since then expanded operations to 3 continents i.e. Europe, Africa, and South America. The service launched in Kenya in February 2019 and is present in over 20 countries and more than 100 cities. In Africa it is available in Kenya, Morocco, Egypt, and Ivory Coast.