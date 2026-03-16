Shares

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has confirmed the commencement of a Ksh. 11.1 billion disbursement aimed at settling approved claims under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

This move underscores the SHA’s commitment to its partnership with contracted healthcare providers and ensures the continued delivery of uninterrupted, quality medical services to the public.

The SHA has outlined a systematic timeline for the release of these funds to ensure efficiency and transparency:

Commencement Date: Friday, March 13, 2026.

Process: Payments are being released in scheduled batches to facilitate smooth bank transfers.

Completion Goal: The disbursement cycle is projected to conclude by Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The authority has reassured all healthcare facilities that every successfully processed and approved SHIF claim will be settled within this designated window.

To allow for standard inter-bank clearing procedures and batch processing, the SHA has requested patience from healthcare administrators.

“We advise facilities to wait until Thursday, 19th March 2026, before raising any inquiries regarding pending funds.” — Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, CEO.

For facilities that do not receive their payments by the end of this cycle, dedicated support teams will be available starting Friday, March 20, 2026, to provide clarifications and assist with financial reconciliations.