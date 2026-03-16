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The Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) has provided a Ksh. 250 million financing facility to Trans Elite County SACCO. The capital injection is set to provide a financial lifeline to over 10,000 small businesses across the North Rift region.

The funding is a component of the Ksh. 13 billion Supporting Access to Finance and Enterprise Recovery Programme (SAFER Programme). Backed by the World Bank, SAFER is designed to repair the economic fabric torn by the COVID-19 pandemic by channeling affordable credit through local financial intermediaries.

The capital will not sit idle in bank vaults. Instead, it is being deployed through Trans Elite SACCO’s specialized digital lending arms:

Vuka Digital Loan: Focused on rapid, accessible credit for traders.

Kilimo Biashara: Tailored for farmers in the dairy, tea, and coffee sectors.

By focusing on Nandi, Vihiga, and Uasin Gishu counties, the initiative targets the heart of Kenya’s agricultural and retail trade. Trans Elite CEO, Vincent Too, emphasized that the SACCO’s shift toward mobile and USSD platforms ensures that even the most remote entrepreneurs can access funds without the hurdles of traditional banking.

Speaking at the event, President Ruto lauded the resilience of Kenyan entrepreneurs. “SACCOs remain a powerful vehicle for advancing financial inclusion,” the President noted. “Many businesses severely affected by the pandemic are now expanding because of this support. We are enabling farmers and traders to rebuild, create jobs, and contribute to our national transformation.”

To date, the SAFER facility has benefited 2,774 MSMEs, helping them stabilize operations. Notably, the program is championing inclusivity: 43.4% of beneficiaries so far are women and youth entrepreneurs.

Small businesses are the undisputed engine of the Kenyan economy, yet they often face the steepest barriers to credit.

Metric Contribution Share of Total Businesses Over 90% Employment 15 Million+ Kenyans GDP Contribution Over 30% SAFER Program Goal 800,000+ Beneficiaries

Currently, 83% of the SAFER programme funds have already been committed to 14 financial institutions nationwide.