The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the statutory body mandated to uphold quality standards in Kenya, has issued a crucial notice to all importers of used and second-hand motor vehicles.

This includes returning residents, diplomatic staff, and the general public. The regulations are established under the Standards Act, Cap. 496, and the specific guidelines of KS 1515:2000 – Kenya Standard Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles.

The most significant change pertains to the age of Right Hand Drive (RHD) motor vehicles allowed into the country. In strict observance of clause 5.1 of KS 1515:2000, KEBS has notified importers that, effective January 1, 2026, only RHD vehicles whose year of first registration is from January 1, 2019, and later shall be permitted entry into Kenya. This effectively raises the maximum allowable age for imported used cars.

To ensure compliance with the KS 1515:2000 standard, all vehicles exported to Kenya must be inspected by an approved agency. This requirement includes obtaining a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CR).

The officially contracted inspection company by KEBS is Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ). This inspection must be conducted in one of the following exporting countries:

Japan

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Thailand

Singapore

South Africa

Importers intending to bring in vehicles with a 2018 year of first registration face immediate deadlines:

The Certificate of Roadworthiness (CR) for these 2018-registered vehicles must be received by December 31, 2024. The vehicles themselves must arrive at the Port of Destination/Entry by December 31, 2025.

Any vehicle registered in 2018 or earlier that arrives at the port after the December 31, 2025, deadline will be considered non-compliant with KS 1515:2000 and will be rejected at the importer’s expense.