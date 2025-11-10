Shares

TECNO has officially launched the TECNO SPARK Slim in Kenya, setting a new benchmark for smartphone design. The new smartphone is retailing at Ksh. 27,999.

This launch follows the device’s availability for pre-order. Customers who pre-ordered the TECNO Spark Slim received an exclusive bundle: a 20,000mAh power bank and Ksh 2,000 in cash back.

The SPARK Slim shatters the myth that a slim phone must compromise on performance or durability.

  • At just 5.93mm, its ultra-slim profile is achieved using TECNO’s innovative honeycomb space stacking technique, which optimizes 12% of internal space by compacting eight essential components.
  • Despite its size, it packs a high-density 5160mAh battery capable of providing up to 24.8 hours of Day of Use (DOU). It also supports 45W rapid charging and 10W reverse charging.
  • The device passed military sector certification, featuring an aerospace-grade fiberglass back cover that is 300% stronger than traditional materials. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the phone boasts an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.
  • A 24,532mm² cooling system, including a 0.3mm ultra-thin vapor chamber, ensures sustained performance for charging and gaming, keeping the slim device cool under pressure.

Powering this performance is the new MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, which offers a balance of efficiency and power, backed by TÜV-certified fluency for up to five years of long-term stability.

Maintaining the SPARK series’ youthful appeal, the SPARK Slim combines a lightweight body (just 156g) with a sophisticated aesthetic, available in classic Slim White and Cool Black. The device features an expressive, interactive Mood Light design on the back. The two circular “eyes” simulate emotions with multi-scene lighting effects (e.g., happiness, blinking) for events like charging, calls, and notifications, turning useful alerts into a unique form of self-expression for Gen Z users.

Immersive Display: Users get a remarkable visual experience on the 1.5K high-resolution curved display, which boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate for incredible smoothness and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits for clear visibility, even in bright sunlight.

The TECNO SPARK Slim is currently available at all TECNO Mobile Kenya brand stores and on e-commerce platforms.

Key specifications for the TECNO Spark Slim

 

Feature Specification
Design Highlight World’s Slimmest Phone with 3D Curved Display
Dimensions (Thickness) 5.93 mm
Weight 156 grams
Operating System (OS) Android 15, HiOS 15
Chipset / Processor MediaTek Helio G200 (6 nm)
RAM 8 GB + 8 GB extended RAM
Internal Storage 256 GB
External Storage N/A
Screen 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate
Screen Resolution 1224 x 2720 Pixels (1.5K)
Main Camera 50 MP (Dual rear camera setup)
Front Camera (Selfie) 13 MP
Battery 5160 mAh
Fast Charging 45W Wired Fast Charging
Additional Features In-display Fingerprint Sensor, IP64 Dust/Splash Resistance, Dual Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos), Official AFCON 2025/2027 Mobile Phone features.
Price in Kenya Ksh 27,999

 

