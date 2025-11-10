TECNO has officially launched the TECNO SPARK Slim in Kenya, setting a new benchmark for smartphone design. The new smartphone is retailing at Ksh. 27,999.
This launch follows the device’s availability for pre-order. Customers who pre-ordered the TECNO Spark Slim received an exclusive bundle: a 20,000mAh power bank and Ksh 2,000 in cash back.
The SPARK Slim shatters the myth that a slim phone must compromise on performance or durability.
- At just 5.93mm, its ultra-slim profile is achieved using TECNO’s innovative honeycomb space stacking technique, which optimizes 12% of internal space by compacting eight essential components.
- Despite its size, it packs a high-density 5160mAh battery capable of providing up to 24.8 hours of Day of Use (DOU). It also supports 45W rapid charging and 10W reverse charging.
- The device passed military sector certification, featuring an aerospace-grade fiberglass back cover that is 300% stronger than traditional materials. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the phone boasts an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.
- A 24,532mm² cooling system, including a 0.3mm ultra-thin vapor chamber, ensures sustained performance for charging and gaming, keeping the slim device cool under pressure.
Powering this performance is the new MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, which offers a balance of efficiency and power, backed by TÜV-certified fluency for up to five years of long-term stability.
Maintaining the SPARK series’ youthful appeal, the SPARK Slim combines a lightweight body (just 156g) with a sophisticated aesthetic, available in classic Slim White and Cool Black. The device features an expressive, interactive Mood Light design on the back. The two circular “eyes” simulate emotions with multi-scene lighting effects (e.g., happiness, blinking) for events like charging, calls, and notifications, turning useful alerts into a unique form of self-expression for Gen Z users.
Immersive Display: Users get a remarkable visual experience on the 1.5K high-resolution curved display, which boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate for incredible smoothness and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits for clear visibility, even in bright sunlight.
The TECNO SPARK Slim is currently available at all TECNO Mobile Kenya brand stores and on e-commerce platforms.
Key specifications for the TECNO Spark Slim
|Feature
|Specification
|Design Highlight
|World’s Slimmest Phone with 3D Curved Display
|Dimensions (Thickness)
|5.93 mm
|Weight
|156 grams
|Operating System (OS)
|Android 15, HiOS 15
|Chipset / Processor
|MediaTek Helio G200 (6 nm)
|RAM
|8 GB + 8 GB extended RAM
|Internal Storage
|256 GB
|External Storage
|N/A
|Screen
|6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate
|Screen Resolution
|1224 x 2720 Pixels (1.5K)
|Main Camera
|50 MP (Dual rear camera setup)
|Front Camera (Selfie)
|13 MP
|Battery
|5160 mAh
|Fast Charging
|45W Wired Fast Charging
|Additional Features
|In-display Fingerprint Sensor, IP64 Dust/Splash Resistance, Dual Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos), Official AFCON 2025/2027 Mobile Phone features.
|Price in Kenya
|Ksh 27,999