Key specifications for the TECNO Spark Slim
|Feature
|Specification
|Design Highlight
|World’s Slimmest Phone with 3D Curved Display
|Dimensions (Thickness)
|5.93 mm
|Weight
|156 grams
|Operating System (OS)
|Android 15, HiOS 15
|Chipset / Processor
|MediaTek Helio G200 (6 nm)
|RAM
|8 GB + 8 GB extended RAM
|Internal Storage
|256 GB
|External Storage
|N/A
|Screen
|6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate
|Screen Resolution
|1224 x 2720 Pixels (1.5K)
|Main Camera
|50 MP (Dual rear camera setup)
|Front Camera (Selfie)
|13 MP
|Battery
|5160 mAh
|Fast Charging
|45W Wired Fast Charging
|Additional Features
|In-display Fingerprint Sensor, IP64 Dust/Splash Resistance, Dual Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos), Official AFCON 2025/2027 Mobile Phone features.
|Price in Kenya
|Ksh 27,999