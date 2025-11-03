Shares
Smartphone manufacturer TECNO Mobile has announced the launch of the the TECNO Spark Slim in the Kenyan market. The Spark Slim brings a previously unveiled concept device, showcased at MWC, into reality. TECNO’s goal was to achieve an exceptionally small profile without compromising performance, battery life, or technology. Adding to its profile, the TECNO Spark Slim is the official mobile phone for the AFCON 2025 and 2027 tournaments and will come equipped with exclusive AFCON-related features. The TECNO Spark Slim will soon be available in retail establishments across Kenya. It is  available for pre-orders which will begin today, November 3rd at Ksh. 27,999. Customers who pre-order will receive an exclusive bundle: a 20,000mAh power bank and Ksh 2,000 in cash back upon picking up their phone. Pre-orders can be placed HERE.  

Key specifications for the TECNO Spark Slim

 
Feature Specification
Design Highlight World’s Slimmest Phone with 3D Curved Display
Dimensions (Thickness) 5.93 mm
Weight 156 grams
Operating System (OS) Android 15, HiOS 15
Chipset / Processor MediaTek Helio G200 (6 nm)
RAM 8 GB + 8 GB extended RAM
Internal Storage 256 GB
External Storage N/A
Screen 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate
Screen Resolution 1224 x 2720 Pixels (1.5K)
Main Camera 50 MP (Dual rear camera setup)
Front Camera (Selfie) 13 MP
Battery 5160 mAh
Fast Charging 45W Wired Fast Charging
Additional Features In-display Fingerprint Sensor, IP64 Dust/Splash Resistance, Dual Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos), Official AFCON 2025/2027 Mobile Phone features.
Price in Kenya Ksh 27,999
 