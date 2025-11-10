Shares

Nairobi’s own Xenia Manasseh has earned her first-ever GRAMMY Award nomination for her contribution to Teyana Taylor’s album, Escape Room.

The Kenyan singer-songwriter and producer is credited as a composer and background vocalist (appearing in the credits as Xenia Karungu) on the track “In Your Head,”. It is featured on the critically acclaimed project. Escape Room secured a coveted spot in the Best R&B Album category at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The news broke at a high point for Manasseh, coinciding with the release of her new EP, Maybe II. Taking to social media, the Berklee College of Music alumna captured the emotional significance of the moment: “My 1st Grammy nom,” she wrote. “Same day our new EP drops too? God is the greatest.”

Manasseh’s achievement underscores the growing influence of East African talent on the global music landscape, setting the stage for a ceremony that celebrates diversity in music creation.

Africa’s Global Footprint at the 68th GRAMMYs

Xenia Manasseh is part of a strong contingent of African artists and creators who have earned nominations for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, solidifying the continent’s cultural impact:

Best African Music Performance

  • Burna Boy (Nigeria) — “Love”
  • Davido featuring Omah Lay (Nigeria) — “With You”
  • Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (Nigeria) — “Gimme Dat”
  • Tyla (South Africa) — “PUSH 2 START”
  • Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin (Uganda) — “Hope & Love”

Best Global Music Album

  • Burna Boy (Nigeria) — No Sign of Weakness
  • Youssou N’Dour (Senegal) — Éclairer le monde (Light the World)
  • Best Global Music Performance
  • Angélique Kidjo (Benin) — “JERUSALEMA”
  • Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
  • Trevor Noah (South Africa) — Into the Uncut Grass

Nominees in Other Major Categories

 

Category Nominees
Record Of The Year “DtMF” — Bad Bunny
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“Wildflower” — Billie Eilish
“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
“luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“The Subway” — Chappell Roan
“APT.” — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny
Swag — Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem — Lady Gaga
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Mutt — Leon Thomas
Chromakopia — Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
“Anxiety” — Doechii
“APT.” — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
“DtMF” — Bad Bunny
“Golden” [From KPop Demon Hunters] — HUNTR/X
“luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
“Wildflower” — Billie Eilish
Best New Artist Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marías
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Best R&B Album Beloved — Givēon
Why Not More? — Coco Jones
The Crown — Ledisi
Escape Room — Teyana Taylor
Mutt — Leon Thomas
Best Rap Album Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
Glorious — GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly — JID
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia — Tyler, The Creator

The 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Find the full list of nominees HERE.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.