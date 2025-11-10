Shares

Nairobi’s own Xenia Manasseh has earned her first-ever GRAMMY Award nomination for her contribution to Teyana Taylor’s album, Escape Room.

The Kenyan singer-songwriter and producer is credited as a composer and background vocalist (appearing in the credits as Xenia Karungu) on the track “In Your Head,”. It is featured on the critically acclaimed project. Escape Room secured a coveted spot in the Best R&B Album category at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The news broke at a high point for Manasseh, coinciding with the release of her new EP, Maybe II. Taking to social media, the Berklee College of Music alumna captured the emotional significance of the moment: “My 1st Grammy nom,” she wrote. “Same day our new EP drops too? God is the greatest.”

Manasseh’s achievement underscores the growing influence of East African talent on the global music landscape, setting the stage for a ceremony that celebrates diversity in music creation.

Africa’s Global Footprint at the 68th GRAMMYs

Xenia Manasseh is part of a strong contingent of African artists and creators who have earned nominations for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, solidifying the continent’s cultural impact:

Best African Music Performance

Burna Boy (Nigeria) — “Love”

Davido featuring Omah Lay (Nigeria) — “With You”

Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (Nigeria) — “Gimme Dat”

Tyla (South Africa) — “PUSH 2 START”

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin (Uganda) — “Hope & Love”

Best Global Music Album

Burna Boy (Nigeria) — No Sign of Weakness

Youssou N’Dour (Senegal) — Éclairer le monde (Light the World)

Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo (Benin) — “JERUSALEMA”

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Trevor Noah (South Africa) — Into the Uncut Grass

Nominees in Other Major Categories

Category Nominees Record Of The Year “DtMF” — Bad Bunny “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter “Anxiety” — Doechii “Wildflower” — Billie Eilish “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga “luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA “The Subway” — Chappell Roan “APT.” — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars Album Of The Year Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny Swag — Justin Bieber Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Mayhem — Lady Gaga GNX — Kendrick Lamar Mutt — Leon Thomas Chromakopia — Tyler, The Creator Song Of The Year “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga “Anxiety” — Doechii “APT.” — ROSÉ, Bruno Mars “DtMF” — Bad Bunny “Golden” [From KPop Demon Hunters] — HUNTR/X “luther” — Kendrick Lamar With SZA “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter “Wildflower” — Billie Eilish Best New Artist Olivia Dean KATSEYE The Marías Addison Rae Sombr Leon Thomas Alex Warren Lola Young Best R&B Album Beloved — Givēon Why Not More? — Coco Jones The Crown — Ledisi Escape Room — Teyana Taylor Mutt — Leon Thomas Best Rap Album Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse Glorious — GloRilla God Does Like Ugly — JID GNX — Kendrick Lamar Chromakopia — Tyler, The Creator

The 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Find the full list of nominees HERE.