Kenafric Beverages and Bottling Limited has secured multiple prestigious honours at the Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards 2025.

The company’s flagship energy drink brand, STEAM, was a major winner, taking home a total of three awards for its variants: STEAM Original, STEAM Power, and STEAM Recharge.

Most Preferred Energy Drink in Kenya: Awarded to the STEAM brand overall, recognising its trusted quality and enduring consumer appeal.

Most Preferred New Beverage Concept: Won by the newly launched STEAM Recharge, highlighting its customer-centred design and refreshing formulation.

First Runner-Up for Best Marketing Campaign of the Year: Earned by STEAM’s Power Up Game On Campaign, celebrating its creativity, impact, and engagement with Kenyan youth.

Beyond its brands, Kenafric Beverages and Bottling Limited itself was recognised, securing Runner-Up in the Manufacturer of the Year category.

Speaking on the recognition, Chehar Shah, Managing Director of Kenafric Beverages and Bottling Limited, expressed gratitude:

“We are honoured by this recognition, which reflects the trust our consumers have in our products and the dedication of our team. The variants of the STEAM Energy Drinks embody our commitment to innovation and customer-centred product development, while Kenafric Beverages and Bottling Limited’s recognition as Runner-Up in the Manufacturer of the Year category underscores our unwavering focus on quality and reliability. These awards reaffirm our promise to continue delivering beverages that inspire and energise Kenya.”

Emmaculate Aoko, Brand Manager for STEAM, added that the recognition is deeply rewarding as it comes directly from their consumers:

“STEAM and STEAM Recharge were developed through a deep understanding of what our customers want: reliability, refreshment, and energy that fit their lifestyle. The awards affirm our continuous drive to innovate, enhance quality, and deliver beverages that truly resonate with the Kenyan consumer.”