Shares

In a dramatic finish that stretched into a 73rd hole, Aaron Rai defeated his fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in a sudden-death playoff to claim the prestigious 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship title.

The victory marks Rai’s third DP World Tour title and his second Rolex Series triumph, both secured in tense playoffs against the highly-regarded Fleetwood. The 2017 Kenya Open Champion showcased nerves of steel down the stretch, culminating in the decisive extra hole.

The win nets Rai a stunning financial reward. The first-place prize purse converts to approximately Ksh. 197 million, or over €1.3 million, confirming his status as one of the tour’s top performers.

This victory further solidifies Rai’s reputation as a clutch player, adding a major Rolex Series trophy to his resume and reaffirming the potential he demonstrated when he first burst onto the scene with his win at the Kenya Open.

The rivalry between Rai and Fleetwood continues to deepen on the European stage. The two players found themselves tied at the conclusion of 72 holes, forcing them into a head-to-head battle on the par-5 18th hole. Rai ultimately prevailed, securing a memorable win that will be talked about for seasons to come.

Rai, known for his distinctive two-gloves setup, becomes the newest champion of the “Desert Swing” event.