NCBA has partnered with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) for the 8th Edition of the Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival. The festival runs from November 4th to 8th, 2025, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).
At a time when Kenya stands at the threshold of a new industrial era, NCBA is providing support to manufacturers, helping them transition from trading to large-scale production.
NCBA Bank’s Director of Commercial and SME, Robert Kiboti, emphasised the bank’s commitment: “Our goal is to walk the journey with our clients from startup to scale-up and beyond. We are here to support our customers’ dreams and aspirations, helping them dream bigger and achieve more.”
The bank’s solutions for manufacturing SMEs include:
- Asset and Equipment Financing: Offering up to 90% asset financing for the essential importation of machinery and equipment.
- Working Capital Solutions: A suite of options, including LPO financing, invoice discounting, and overdrafts, to manage daily operations and fund expansion.
- Trade Facilitation: NCBA recently facilitated a major trade delegation of 110 customers to China, providing crucial benchmarking opportunities to observe large-scale manufacturing and identify necessary machinery. Mr. Kiboti noted, “A significant number of those customers went as traders and they come back as manufacturers,” highlighting the bank’s active role in facilitating this industrial leap.
- Sustainability Focus: The bank is actively supporting green energy adoption to ensure manufacturers achieve global competitiveness and rely less on the national grid. “We are creating innovative solutions around green energy, enabling our manufacturers to go green. We encourage all manufacturers to talk to us,” added Mr. Kiboti.