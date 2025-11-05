Shares

NCBA has partnered with the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) for the 8th Edition of the Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival. The festival runs from November 4th to 8th, 2025, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

At a time when Kenya stands at the threshold of a new industrial era, NCBA is providing support to manufacturers, helping them transition from trading to large-scale production.

NCBA Bank’s Director of Commercial and SME, Robert Kiboti, emphasised the bank’s commitment: “Our goal is to walk the journey with our clients from startup to scale-up and beyond. We are here to support our customers’ dreams and aspirations, helping them dream bigger and achieve more.”

The bank’s solutions for manufacturing SMEs include: