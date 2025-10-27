Shares

A look at oral health reports from Kenya reveals statistics that show the need for collective action from a wide range of stakeholders. These include the government, private sector, professional associations and communities. If we are to address oral health issues sustainably, these stakeholders need to work together.

In 2015, Mars Wrigley Kenya sponsored the country’s first National Oral Health Survey. The Ministry of Health in partnership with the University of Nairobi led the study. There was also support from other institutions such as KEMRI and WHO. The survey provided the most comprehensive baseline data on oral health in Kenya. The findings helped highlight the scale of dental disease and consequently, the shaping of national strategies for prevention and treatment.

Why should this be of significant concern, worthy of elevating oral health to a national priority? Simple really. Good oral health instills in people much more than just a beautiful smile. It leads to higher self-confidence and overall well-being. It starts with early interventions to avoid more complex and, of course, costlier treatments later. And it gets better, simple habits such as regular brushing, flossing, and even chewing sugar-free gum can go a long way in achieving better oral health.

To give credit where it’s due, Kenya has made great strides under the Vision 2030 health policy. The same applies to the Universal Health Coverage agenda. However, oral health needs to have more visibility in the same way other health priorities do. This presents a fantastic opportunity for other players to step in and lend a hand in strengthening the existing strategies. This push will help make oral health a national conversation. It also creates room for innovation, outreach, collaborations and sustainable partnerships.

We can already see the impact of such collaborations or partnerships. For instance, the Kenya Dental Association in partnership with Mars Wrigley has delivered tangible results. In 2023, over 1,000 Lamu residents in Faza, Mpeketoni, Shela and Shungwaya received free dental services. The same happened during this year’s World Oral Health day, when over 3,500 people across Narok, Makueni, and Nairobi Counties benefited from the collaboration.

These are just examples of how public-private collaborations can help drive real change. Opportunities are plentiful including awareness campaigns, product innovations, school outreach or even funding for community programs. The combined impact would be transformative. Such collective engagement would expand access to preventive care. Beyond that it would help normalize conversations around oral health everywhere. Think classrooms, households, workplaces, policy tables and so much more.

Tackling oral health issues in Kenya needs a paradigm shift. It should no longer be just about the dental aspect of it. Rather, it is a larger developmental issue. Time away from class or work due to oral issues has a significant social and economic impact. Untreated oral diseases have ripple effects in that they not only limit livelihoods, but also strain family finances. With the multi-stakeholder approach, resources, networks and expertise can be pooled together to create scalable models. This would make it easier to reach millions of Kenyans, resulting in a healthier, more productive citizenry.

As a country we can build momentum by integrating oral health into the broader health agenda. The same applies to education programs to teach the young children its importance from an early age. Relevant stakeholders including private companies and professional associations need to give the government a helping hand. And that means complementing the government’s efforts in expanding access, raising awareness and providing preventive care. Such actions will help align oral health with the goals of Vision 2030 and Universal Health Coverage.

By elevating oral health to a national priority through multi-stakeholder collaborations, our children will thrive in school. There will also be a more productive workforce and less expenditure on preventable oral diseases.

A healthy smile must become a national right, not a privilege for the lucky few.

By Victoria Macharia – Corporate Affairs Manager Sub-Saharan Africa, Mars Wrigley