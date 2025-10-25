Shares

Hilton is expanding its footprint in Africa with a major milestone: the introduction of its lifestyle brand, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, to Sub-Saharan Africa. This debut comes with the signing of the AVA Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, located in Kenya.

The new property, secured through an agreement with AVA Hotel Limited, will be situated in Lavington, one of Nairobi’s affluent suburbs. The hotel will feature 91 guest rooms, designed to blend bold aesthetics with a tribute to Kenyan heritage.

Hotel features and Location

The AVA Hotel Nairobi is set to offer a range of amenities tailored for both business and leisure travellers:

Meeting spaces

A rooftop bar and restaurant

An outdoor pool

A fitness center

An all-day dining restaurant

Lavington’s strategic location offers a serene environment while providing convenient access to Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), which is just a 45-minute drive away.

Upon its opening, the AVA Hotel Nairobi will become Hilton’s fifth operational property in Kenya. The hotel will be managed by Aleph Hospitality, an independent hotel management company specializing in the Middle East and Africa.

The other Hilton properties in Kenya include Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn Nairobi Airport, DoubleTree by Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham, and Hemingways Nairobi, an SLH Hotel (partnered with Hilton Honors).

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of over 170 independent hotels globally, each known for its original, vibrant personality and unique guest experiences. All Tapestry properties benefit from the Hilton Honors program.

Hilton currently operates 64 hotels in Africa and has a robust pipeline of 106 additional properties. The company is committed to nearly tripling its presence, aiming for more than 160 trading hotels on the continent in the coming years.

