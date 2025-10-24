Shares

The Rotary Club of Nairobi Magharibi is joining forces with the Surgical Society of Kenya (SSK), the Kenya Society for the Blind, and the Fistula Foundation to host a week-long, free medical camp at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

From October 26 to November 1, 2025, the camp will offer crucial surgical, eye, and fistula repair services to residents of Homa Bay County.

Following successful surgical camps in Narok and Makueni, this initiative aims to significantly boost access to essential care in an underserved region. The multidisciplinary team will comprise 70 medical professionals, including senior surgeons, consultants, nurses, and anaesthetists, supported by 20 Rotary volunteers.

Camp Coordinator, David Malago, emphasized the initiative’s impact: “Many families in Homa Bay cannot afford the cost of essential surgery. This camp will provide life-changing procedures free of charge and strengthen local capacity through collaboration with county health teams and professional partners. As a son of Homa Bay, I am proud to bring this initiative home and provide much needed specialized medical care that is inaccessible to many in the area.”

Homa Bay County faces significant health challenges, including high rates of maternal mortality and complications like obstetric fistula. National studies indicate that roughly 1% of reproductive-aged women in some areas report fistula-like symptoms, highlighting the urgent need for dedicated repair services.

Furthermore, preventable visual impairment and blindness are major public health concerns in Kenya. The camp’s eye-care component will focus on treatable conditions like cataracts.

The Homa Bay Mega Camp is set to provide hundreds of free consultations and dozens of surgical procedures (including cataract and fistula repairs) for underserved patients.