Shares

Eastern Produce Kenya (EPK) has officially handed over the final batch of Junior Secondary School (JSS) science laboratories in Nandi County. This delivery fulfills the company’s 2025 commitment to advancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

The handover of the eight facilities marks the culmination of a program that has seen EPK invest over Ksh. 33 million into education infrastructure in the region, with plans to expand the initiative in 2026.

This initiative ensures that students in rural areas have access to quality, practical learning opportunities often limited in their communities. EPK worked closely with local education stakeholders, including the Nandi County Director of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Quality Assurance Officers, to ensure every lab meets Ministry of Education specifications.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Nandi County Director of Education, Mr. Harrison Muriuki, commended EPK for its consistent contribution to the county’s educational progress.

“Partnerships between the private sector and education stakeholders are vital, not only in expanding access to quality STEM learning, but also in equipping learners with the skills and competencies needed to seize future opportunities,” Muriuki noted.

To date, EPK’s efforts have resulted in the completion of a total of 21 science laboratories and 1 IT lab.