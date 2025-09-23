Eastern Produce Kenya (EPK) has once again received international recognition, winning two awards at the annual North American Tea Conference (NATC). The company secured both the 2025 Tea Sustainability Award and the Gold Medal Tea Competition award.
EPK was honoured with the Tea Sustainability Award for its Special Needs Education Project (SNE). This initiative has transformed learning environments for over 700 learners in seven schools in Nandi County, Kenya. The project works with schools, parents, and government partners to provide essential resources like specialized furniture, boarding facilities, and instructional materials, helping to break down barriers to inclusive education.
In addition to its social impact, EPK’s commitment to excellence in tea production was celebrated at the Gold Medal Tea Competition. The company’s Black CTC (BP1) from the Kepchomo Factory clinched first place globally, earning a gold medal and being recognized as one of the highest-quality teas in the world.
“These international awards are a testament to the dedication of our teams on the ground and the resilience of the communities we serve,” said Leah Kibii Chirchir, Company Director at EPK. “It underscores our vision of creating meaningful change that goes beyond business to touch lives and build inclusive opportunities.”
EPK won an award in 2024 for its education initiative and also has previous recognitions for environmental projects and support for smallholder farmers. According to Chirchir, these honors confirm that “sustainability and quality go hand in hand, from the farm to the community, and ultimately to every cup of tea enjoyed globally.”