The conversation around periods is changing, moving away from stigma and toward understanding and awareness. Your menstrual cycle is a vital sign of your health, and knowing what’s normal (and what’s not) empowers you to advocate for your body.

Here are 5 essential things you need to know about your period, plus a crucial note on breaking the taboo.

1. Debunking the myth of debilitating pain

It’s a common misconception that severe, life-altering period pain is just part of being a woman. Pain that makes you faint, miss work, or struggle to talk is NOT normal.

If your period pain is so intense it’s debilitating, it could be a sign of an underlying condition like endometriosis, fibroids, or other issues that require medical attention. Don’t dismiss it as normal; please get it checked by a healthcare professional.

2. The 28 day cycle isn’t universal

A healthy cycle can actually range from 21 to 35 days. What matters most is consistency for you. If your cycle generally falls within this range and is predictable from month to month, it’s likely normal. Tracking your patterns is the best way to determine your normal.

3. Birth control isn’t always a “fix”

Oral contraceptives often work by suppressing your natural hormonal cycle and giving you synthetic hormones. This can successfully regulate your bleeding and reduce symptoms like heavy flow or cramping. However, it doesn’t always treat the underlying cause of an issue, such as an existing hormonal imbalance or irregular periods.

4. Your cervical mucus is a communication tool

The consistency and amount of cervical mucus change throughout your cycle, reflecting shifts in hormone levels. By observing these changes, you can better understand when you’re ovulating, when your body might be under stress, or when other hormonal shifts are occurring. Learning this pattern is key to understanding your fertility and overall cycle health.

5. Tracking is the ultimate tool for clarity

A period tracker isn’t just about noting the start and end dates of your bleed. It helps you connect all the dots, from mood swings to cramps, energy levels, and cervical mucus changes. This comprehensive data allows you to better understand your body’s rhythm and equips you with clarity and specifics when talking to your doctor.

Your period is not taboo

Your period is not shameful, and it’s not something to hide. Research consistently shows that open conversations help us collectively move away from stigma. Many of us understand our bodies better today because someone else spoke up first.