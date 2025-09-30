Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released its latest Energy and Petroleum Statistics Report, showing a substantial increase in electricity consumption and significant progress across the energy sector for the financial year 2024/2025.

Electricity consumption grew across all customer segments, with a new national peak demand of 2,316.2 MW, a 6.38% rise from the previous year. This growth signals a strong economy, with domestic consumption up by 13.03% and small commercial consumption increasing by 11.5%. Notably, electric mobility saw a remarkable 300% surge in energy use, while street lighting increased by 43.89%.

“The report reveals a positive trajectory in the subsectors,” said Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, EPRA’s Director General. “For example, large-scale energy consumers saved about Ksh. 1.438 billion by using the Time-of-Use (TOU) tariff. We aim to further boost e-mobility by removing the 15,000 unit monthly consumption cap for users.”

Renewable Energy Dominance: Renewable sources accounted for 80.48% of total electricity generation, with geothermal energy leading the way at 39.51%.

Grid Expansion and Connectivity: Kenya’s power grid connected an additional 10 million Kenyans, with the total now standing at over 10,066,704. The completion of a new transmission line to Tanzania has strengthened regional connections with Ethiopia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

LPG and Petroleum Growth: LPG consumption grew by 15% to 414,861 metric tonnes, thanks to government initiatives to promote household and institutional use. Domestic demand for petroleum products also rose by 6.94%, driven by lower prices and increased economic activity.

Oil and Gas Exploration: The report highlights the restructuring of Kenya’s petroleum blocks into 50 high-potential areas to attract new investment and advance the country’s oil production goals following the discovery of commercially viable reserves in Turkana County.

This report demonstrates significant strides in Kenya’s energy sector, driven by strong economic activity, strategic infrastructure development, and a continued commitment to clean energy and a modern grid.

Download the full report HERE.