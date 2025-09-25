Shares

Kenya’s middle class is facing one of the toughest financial squeezes in recent memory. Rising taxes, spiraling living costs, and mandatory deductions are shrinking disposable income at alarming rates. By the time statutory deductions like NSSF, NHIF, and AHL are factored in—before even considering PAYE—salaried Kenyans are often left with nearly half of their gross pay. What remains must stretch to cover rent, utilities, transport, school fees, food, domestic support, and remittances upcountry. It is no wonder that by the second or third day after payday, many households are already struggling to make ends meet.

This is the reality of Kenya’s middle class today: promotions at work are quickly cancelled out by “promotions” in the cost of fuel, cooking gas, and even healthcare. For many, a visit to the hospital has become a luxury. The Central Bank of Kenya’s recent approval of 41 new Digital Credit Providers underscores the urgent demand for short-term financial lifelines. According to the Digital Financial Services Association of Kenya (DFSAK), Kenyans now borrow an average of Ksh 500 million daily—equivalent to Ksh 15 billion a month—driven largely by a quest for stability in an economy that offers little breathing room.

The growth of fintech in Kenya has undeniably been transformative. The country has become a continental leader in digital finance, with mobile money and digital lending reshaping how households and businesses manage cash flow. Increased investor interest in Kenya’s fintech sector is a testament to its potential. Yet, behind the glossy promise of convenience lies a growing risk: debt dependency. Many salaried Kenyans are caught in a dangerous cycle of borrowing from one lender to pay another. This cycle erodes financial wellness, traps consumers in punitive penalties, and damages credit scores, making recovery even harder. Unless fintech players take deliberate steps to change course, what could be a powerful safety valve risks becoming a widespread debt trap.

The challenge—and opportunity—now lies in reorienting fintech to serve as a tool for financial wellness, not just credit access. Ethical lending practices must move from rhetoric to reality. This means stripping away hidden fees and ensuring borrowers are clearly informed about the total cost of credit before signing up. Transparency in repayment conditions, timelines, and penalties for default is not just good practice; it is essential for building trust in an industry that directly touches millions of lives.

Advancements in technology also make it possible for lenders to adopt more responsible credit models. Credit scoring powered by data analytics can help determine what a borrower can reasonably afford to repay, preventing the reckless disbursement of loans that only set up borrowers for failure. Screening and offering tiered loan limits, aligned to income patterns, is one way fintech firms can cushion households while still running sustainable businesses. The goal should not be to push as much credit as possible, but to support long-term financial resilience.

Equally critical is how fintech companies treat their customers. For too long, aggressive debt collection practices—including shaming borrowers by contacting their relatives, employers, or entire phonebooks—have left a trail of embarrassment and mistrust. Financial instability is already a heavy burden; public humiliation only compounds it. Dignity and data privacy must be at the heart of fintech operations. Companies that fail to prioritize customer experience and ethical treatment will not only lose trust but also risk regulatory backlash in an increasingly scrutinized sector.

The broader policy environment is also evolving. Regulators are stepping up to streamline the fintech space, protect consumers, and create a level playing field for both incumbents and new entrants. Recent measures by the Central Bank and DFSAK signal a shift toward accountability and sustainability. These interventions, if paired with industry self-regulation, can create a financial ecosystem that balances innovation with responsibility.

Ultimately, the Kenyan middle class needs solutions that ease financial stress rather than deepen it. Fintech is uniquely positioned to fill this gap by offering more than quick loans. Products that encourage savings, promote insurance uptake, and provide budget management tools can redefine digital finance as an enabler of stability rather than a stopgap measure. With the right focus, fintech can evolve from being a band-aid for short-term cash flow issues to becoming a catalyst for long-term economic empowerment.

Kenya’s middle class is squeezed, but it does not have to be broken. By embracing ethical practices, protecting consumer dignity, and aligning business models with financial wellness, fintech can become the very tool that helps households navigate economic turbulence and secure a more stable future. The time to act is now—before the safety valve turns into a ticking time bomb.

By Rakesh Kashyap – Managing Director at Little Pesa