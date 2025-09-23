Moonshot by TechCabal 2025 is set to bring together founders, investors, and policymakers to accelerate the continent’s tech economy. The third edition of the event is set for October 15 –16, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.
The event will focus on crucial topics like deal flow, cross-border partnerships, and creating robust exit strategies to build on the recent recovery in African tech funding.
Following a global funding slowdown, African startups have shown early signs of a rebound, with funding climbing to $1.42 billion in the first half of 2025, a 78% increase from last year.
The conference will feature speakers that include Maxime Bayen of FundCatalyst, Lexi Novitske of Norrsken 22, and Eloho Omame of TLcom Capital. A key highlight is the participation of Digital for Development (D4D), representing the European Union, which will lead a delegation of over 100 investors to Lagos. This is expected to drive critical conversations and accelerate deal flow between African startups and global capital.
Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, emphasized the event’s goal. “This is the moment to connect ambitious founders with the right capital, explore how exit opportunities can sustain growth, and build partnerships that truly scale,” he said.
The conference, headline-sponsored by Sabi, will also spotlight Africa’s adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Nigeria’s Minister of Trade, Jumoke Oduwole, is set to provide insights on how progressive trade policies are empowering startups and positioning Nigeria as a key hub for digital trade.
Moonshot will feature deep-dive sessions on a range of topics, including:
- Africa’s Next-Gen Payment Rails: This session will explore how APIs, mobile money, and cross-border interoperability are accelerating financial inclusion and powering new growth in trade.
- Digital Assets: A discussion on the role of cryptocurrencies and digital assets in shaping cross-border payments and opening up new models for financial access.
Registration is still open at moonshot.techcabal.com.