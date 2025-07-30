Shares

Moonshot by TechCabal, Africa’s tech and innovation gathering, officially announces its third edition set for October 15 –16, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. It will convene over 4,000 participants and more than 120 speakers from over 15 countries.

The event will be hosted under the theme, Building Momentum: Africa’s Tech Ecosystem Positions Itself for Its Next Big Leap.

Headline sponsored by Sabi, a global trade and supply chain enabler, the agenda-setting conference has evolved into a continental platform for catalysing connections, unlocking capital, and amplifying bold ideas.

Speaking about the event, Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media, said: “The last few years truly tested the resilience of Africa’s tech ecosystem, but they also undeniably sharpened it. The ups and downs in funding have given way to something far more intentional, with founders now building smarter and with clearer purpose. Despite the challenges, African founders have persevered and thrived. Crucially, regulations have also matured, providing much-needed direction. What we’re witnessing now is genuine momentum, firmly grounded in strong fundamentals, propelled by clarity, and intensely focused on scale. Moonshot 2025 offers a vital space to reflect on our journey and to channel this momentum into meaningful progress for founders, investors, and the entire ecosystem”

This year’s edition will feature speakers such as Andrew Alli, Non-Executive Director, British International Investment (BII), Maxime Bayen, Operating Partner, Catalyst Fund, and Lexi Novitske, General Partner, Norrsken22, among others.

The event will also showcase its nine signature content tracks, now enhanced with refreshed programming designed to foster deeper, more impactful conversations. This include:

1. FUEL: The Investor Conference: This track is significantly upgraded to improve deal-making and investment opportunities, with a stronger focus on attracting Limited Partners (LPs), Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and first-time investors in Africa. It will feature structured deal rooms, curated pitch sessions, an investor’s guide to Africa, and dedicated spaces for peer exchange across the investor landscape.

2. Startup Festival: Tailored for both early- and growth-stage founders, this festival will offer intensive workshops, operator-led sessions, and live startup showcases, including the TC Battlefield – it’s flagship pitch competition.

3. Emerging Tech (AI): A dedicated space to explore the practical applications of artificial intelligence across various sectors on the continent, featuring product demos and insights from leading builders and researchers.

4. Government & Policy Conference: This vital track will convene policymakers from across Africa to engage in discussions on crucial digital policy reforms and work towards tangible commitments to support innovation and scale across the continent.

Additional tracks, including Creative Economy, Climate Tech, Future of Commerce, Big Tech & Enterprise, and Entering Tech, will feature compelling conversations on critical topics such as financing infrastructure, workforce development, and fostering cross-sector collaboration.

Also speaking about the event, Anu Adedoyin, CEO and co-founder of Sabi said “This marks our third year as a proud partner of Moonshot, and the evolution of this conference mirrors the incredible growth and ambition of African tech. We believe in building robust foundations for digital commerce, and Moonshot is crucial for fostering the connections and clarity needed for founders to build smart, scalable solutions. We’re excited to see the tangible momentum this year’s event will generate for Africa’s next big leap.”

The event sponsors also include: Flutterwave, Luno, Fincra, Raenest, Cardtonic, Roqqu, Opay, and Busha.

The conference will build on the outcomes of previous editions, including a $120,000 ecosystem pledge at last year’s Tech Ecosystem Alliance roundtable. You can register for the event via moonshot.techcabal.com with early bird tickets available through July 31. The event is open to founders, operators, investors, creatives, policymakers, students, and professionals shaping Africa’s innovation economy.

Moonshot is powered by tech publication, TechCabal.