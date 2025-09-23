Co-operative Bank of Kenya is strengthening its deep ties to the nation’s vital agribusiness sector by becoming the title sponsor of the Naivasha Horticultural Fair for the next three years. The 22nd annual Naivasha Horticultural Fair, taking place on September 19th and 20th, 2025, in Naivasha, Kenya
According to Olive Ong’ele, the bank’s Sector Head of Agribusiness, this isn’t just a sponsorship “As Kenya’s leading agribusiness financier, our title sponsorship of the Naivasha Horticultural Fair represents more than partnership – it’s a strategic investment in Kenya’s economic future. We’re directly engaging with 12,000 industry stakeholders because we understand that the success of Kenya’s horticulture sector requires dedicated financial leadership and innovative solutions tailored to this critical industry.”
The Naivasha Horticultural Fair is a critical networking platform, bringing together over 12,000 industry stakeholders, from growers and exporters to suppliers and service providers. At the event, Co-operative Bank will engage directly with participants to showcase its specialized financial solutions designed to solve the industry’s most pressing problems.
These tailored services go beyond standard banking. They include flexible seasonal loans for smallholder farmers to help manage cash flow, as well as sophisticated export and supply chain financing for major exporters. By providing customized financial infrastructure, the bank aims to help its clients capitalize on every opportunity and ensure the industry’s continued growth.
“Co-operative Bank doesn’t simply provide banking services to the horticulture sector,” added Ong’ele. ” Our specialised solutions address the sector’s most pressing challenges: from seasonal cash flow management for smallholder farmers to sophisticated export credit facilities for major flower exporters shipping to Europe. When Kenya’s horticulture exports grow, we ensure our clients have the financial infrastructure to capitalize on every opportunity.”