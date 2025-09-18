Shares

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, has emphasized the vital role of local cultural festivals in driving domestic tourism and celebrating Kenya’s rich heritage. She made the remarks during a visit to the annual Ura Gate Festival in Tharaka Nithi County.

“Cultural festivals continue to play a key role in attracting local visitors while fostering cohesion among communities,” said CS Miano. “As Kenya positions itself as a premier tourist destination, events like the Ura Gate Festival are essential in demonstrating the rich, multifaceted identity of the nation.”

The government is actively collaborating with county governments, communities, and cultural groups to support these festivals. The goal is to develop and promote them as key tourism products, with plans to create a national cultural festival calendar to be announced at the beginning of each year. This will allow both local and international visitors to plan their travels in advance.

Kenya is home to a rich tapestry of cultural festivals, including the colorful Lamu Cultural Festival, the peace-promoting Tobong’u Lore Festival, and the Rusinga Island Festival, which highlights the heritage of the Abasuba community. These events celebrate Kenya’s traditions through music, dance, crafts, and local cuisines, drawing visitors eager for authentic cultural experiences.

The four-day Ura Gate Festival, now in its seventh year, is themed “Embracing Culture as a tool for Socio Economic Development.” It features game drives through Meru National Park, traditional dances, and performances from schools and universities, all showcasing the rich traditions of the larger Meru region.

CS Miano also announced that the national government will partner with the Tharaka Nithi County government to build a cultural center at the Ura Gate. The county government will provide the land, and the national government will fund the construction.

Following the Ura Gate Festival, attention will shift to the Maralal Samburu International Camel Derby in Samburu County from September 25-28. The event is expected to draw over 30,000 visitors and participants from around the world to celebrate Samburu culture, heritage, and sporting prowess.