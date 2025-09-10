The 32nd Samburu Maralal International Camel Derby is set to take place from September 25 to 28, 2025. The event is expected to draw over 30,000 visitors and participants from Kenya and around the world to celebrate the region’s rich culture, heritage, and unique sporting traditions.
The event has become a key driver of domestic tourism, known for its thrilling camel races and cultural performances that showcase the traditions of the Samburu and other pastoralist communities.
Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife, highlighted the event’s importance for both tourism and culture. “The Samburu Maralal Camel Derby has become one of the leading sports and culture events in the country,” she said. “This festival provides a great platform to promote domestic tourism and peace in the northern region.”
Governor Jonathan Lati Leleliit welcomed all participants and guests, emphasizing the festival’s role in profiling northern tourism. “This festival will profile the Northern tourism as a source of diversity in tourism offerings,” he stated. He also assured guests of their safety during the four-day event.
The 2025 Samburu Maralal International Camel Derby will feature camel races, cultural performances, artisan markets, and traditional cuisine. This year’s edition promises to be larger and more vibrant than ever, boosting tourism and economic opportunities in the region.