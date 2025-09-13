Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd. (DAIPL), a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, has officially opened a new office in Nairobi, Kenya. The new facility is located on the 8th floor of One Africa Place.
The opening of the new office is a commitment by the company to the African market and its goal of becoming the number one air conditioning brand in the region within the next three years.
The office features a showroom that displays Daikin’s product range and innovative solutions, reinforcing its commitment to quality in the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) market. The new premises will also serve as a hub for marketing and promotional activities.
“With India showing robust growth, we plan to take an aggressive approach in Africa, and this new office is a crucial step,” said Mr. K.J. Jawa, CMD, Daikin India & Board Member, DIL. He added that the company is committed to providing an “unmatched consumer experience” through a strong network of highly trained sales and service professionals. “Our investment reflects our long-term vision to drive excellence, foster strategic partnerships, and contribute to Africa’s evolving landscape, ensuring shared success for all stakeholders.”
Mr. Junichi Omori, General Manager, Global Operations Division, highlighted the company’s aggressive expansion plans. “The African market has shown remarkable momentum, and we project it to grow into a multi-billion-dollar opportunity,” he stated. Daikin plans to introduce new, Africa-specific products and significantly expand its dealer network. With rapid urbanization and a growing demand for smart, energy-efficient solutions, Daikin is heavily investing in marketing and customer engagement to secure a leadership position.
Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd. (DAIPL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, a leader in residential and commercial air conditioning systems.