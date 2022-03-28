Shares

Daikin Industries, the world’s largest maker of air conditioning equipment, has launched its operations in Kenya as part of its global strategy to increase footprint across the emerging markets, globally.

Kenya has been globally highlighted as the new hot spot for business growth and Daikin seeks to partner in this economic & infrastructural development.

The company operates multiple research and development labs across India, that is steadily exploring air conditioning products that are future ready, eco-friendly, and affordable. The India manufacturing facility currently produces over 1 million air conditioning units annually and with the new facility operational over the next few years, it will take Daikin’s total production capacity to 2.5 million air conditioning units.

Daikin seeks to replicate the Indian success model across all emerging markets including East Africa mainly due to the price-sensitivity similarities and create a strong foothold and prominence through – People, Processes, Products, Distribution & Brand.

Daikin India Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Kanwal Jeet Jawa, had this to say, “We are introducing cost-competitive and reliable products to the East African market specifically customized for this weather patterns and fulfilling Kenya’s energy labelling standards. We are strong believers in cost competitiveness which is offering quality products at the right price through local partnerships, powered by advanced technology and with value-addition. Despite being a price-sensitive market, East Africa has the potential to grow our sales which we will aim to achieve through our volume zone strategy.”

Given that Kenya has the potential to act as the economic, commercial, financial and logistics hub for East Africa, Daikin plans to utilize Kenya as the gateway for its products and Services to East Africa and serve its discerning customers.