That signature line was delivered with full energy by Chaxy, Mariah, and Mwass as they wrapped up the live recording of their latest episode in Mombasa — the lively crowd finishing the sentence with them.

The 19th Bar was the stage for the Mombasa leg of the Mic Cheque Podcast One Two Tour, and the evening was an unfiltered mix of humour, pop culture hot takes, and just enough shock value to keep the audience hooked. The banter moved easily from risqué jokes to sharp commentary on headlines, with moments of awareness that gave depth to the laughs.

A rotating “crowd mic” gave audience members a chance to jump into the conversation, making it feel less like a stage show and more like a chat among friends — one that connected effortlessly amidst bursts of laughter and moments of reflection.

Mic Cheque Podcast has hosted plenty of live events before under their Cheque Mates Hangout brand, but this is their first full-scale nationwide tour. Their merch table was stacked with mugs, keyholders, and car stickers, adding a tangible takeaway for fans.

The Nairobi-based trio has been a bold voice in Kenya’s podcast scene for some time — navigating both praise and controversy. They’ve faced their share of pushback, including a “cancel culture” wave after hosting Kasmuel Mccoure, a former government critic turned supporter, during the anti-finance bill protests.

Still, the live show in Mombasa reminded us just how producer-driven and intentional Mic Cheque’s format is. Podcasts are usually intimate experiences — you listen in your own space, removed from the creators. But when that intimacy spills into a live room, the connection deepens.

It helps that all three hosts bring something different to the table — a unique rhythm and relationship with their audience. By the end of the night, it felt like a communion beyond comedy and banter. From pop culture and social issues to personal stories and unapologetic opinions, Mic Cheque continues to create a space that feels authentic, engaging, and undeniably Kenyan.

We left Mombasa well-fed with good humour, and just a little more excited for where the rest of the One Two Tour will go.