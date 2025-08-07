The highly anticipated nominees for the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards were announced today, August 7th. The shortlists for all categories were revealed throughout the day on the official L’Équipe website and app.
First presented in 1956, the Ballon d’Or ceremony celebrates the world’s top performers in football. Organized by France Football, the event includes a range of prestigious prizes, from the main individual awards for the best male and female players to honors for young players, goalkeepers, coaches, and clubs.
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Here are the 30 nominees for the Men’s Ballon d’Or, recognizing the best male footballer of the 2024–25 season:
- Ousmane Dembélé (PSG and France)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG and Italy)
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)
- Désiré Doué (PSG and France)
- Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale and the Netherlands)
- Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund and Guinea)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)
- Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal and Sweden)
- Achraf Hakimi (PSG and Morocco)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG and Georgia)
- Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona and Poland)
- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool and Argentina)
- Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale and Argentina)
- Scott McTominay (Napoli and Scotland)
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid and France)
- Nuno Mendes (PSG and Portugal)
- João Neves (PSG and Portugal)
- Pedri (FC Barcelona and Spain)
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea and England)
- Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)
- Raphinha (Barcelona and Brazil)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)
- Fabián Ruiz (PSG and Spain)
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)
- Florian Wirtz (Liverpool and Spain)
- Vitinha (PSG and Portugal)
- Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid and Brazil)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and the Netherlands)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Here are the 30 nominees for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, honoring the best female footballer of the 2024–25 season:
- Lucy Bronze (Chelsea and England)
- Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia)
- Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona and Spain)
- Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea and France)
- Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal and Spain)
- Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich and Germany)
- Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit and Italy)
- Steph Catley (Arsenal and Australia)
- Melchie Daëlle Dumornay (OL Lyonnes and Haiti)
- Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current and Malawi)
- Emily Fox (Arsenal and USA)
- Cristiana Girelli (Juventus and Italy)
- Esther González (Gotham FC and Spain)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona and Norway)
- Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona and Spain)
- Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras and Brazil)
- Hannah Hampton (Chelsea and England)
- Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich and Denmark)
- Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes and USA)
- Chloe Kelly (Arsenal and England)
- Marta (Orlando Pride and Brazil)
- Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Arsenal and Norway)
- Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona and Poland)
- Clara Mateo (Paris FC and France)
- Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England)
- Claudia Pina (FC Barcelona and Spain)
- Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona and Spain)
- Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea and Sweden)
- Caroline Weir (Real Madrid and Scotland)
- Leah Williamson (Arsenal and England)
Additional Nominees
Club of the Year
Men: FC Barcelona, Botafogo, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain
Women: Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Chelsea, OL Lyonnes, Orlando Pride
Johan Cruyff Trophy (Coaches)
Men: Antonio Conte (Napoli), Luis Enrique (PSG), Hansi Flick (FC Barcelona), Enzo Maresca (Chelsea), Arne Slot (Liverpool)
Women: Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea), Arthur Elias (Brazil), Justine Madugu (Nigeria), Renée Slegers (Arsenal), Sarina Wiegman (England)
Yashin Trophy (Goalkeepers)
Men: Emiliano Martinez, Alisson Becker, Yassine Bounou, Lucas Chevalier, Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jan Oblak, David Raya, Matz Sels, Yann Sommer
Women: Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Hannah Hampton, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Daphne van Domselaar
Kopa Trophy (Players U-21)
Men: Pau Cubarsi, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Désiré Doué, Estevao, Dean Huijsen, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Rodrigo Mora, João Neves, Lamine Yamal, Kenan Yildiz
Women: Michelle Agyemang, Linda Caicedo, Wieke Kaptein, Claudia Martinez Ovando, Vicky Lopez