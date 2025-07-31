Shares

Malaysian photographer Tinesh Sritharan has been named a National Geographic Explorer and will document Kenya’s Great Migration in the Masai Mara National Reserve. His project, Echoes of the Savannah, will use still photography to explore ecological dynamics, predator-prey relationships, indigenous perspectives, and conservation challenges, going beyond just the well-known river crossings.

Tinesh’s proposal was approved in April, and he plans to begin fieldwork on August 10, during the peak migration period. He views the Masai Mara as a symbol of the balance between nature and people and will collaborate with local conservationists, ecologists, and indigenous Maasai communities to ensure cultural and ecological sensitivity.

With support from Sony Malaysia, Tinesh will use their telephoto lenses to photograph wildlife from a safe distance. He intends to spend up to 10 days in the Masai Mara, producing high-resolution images for publication and archiving with National Geographic. Tinesh hopes his work will shift public perception, fostering recognition of animals as sentient beings within a larger ecosystem that includes humanity, ultimately leading to positive change.