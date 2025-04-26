Shares

ZAUMU, an influencer management platform for Africa, has been launched to benefit local content creators and brands.

The platform will enable creators and influencers to access jobs and source projects directly from brands listed on the marketplace. The platform aims to bridge the gap between creators and brands by enabling them to collaborate directly and measure the impacts of campaigns and projects.

According to Zaumu co-founder Cedric Nzomo, 90% of digital projects earmarked for content creators and influencers never see the light of day, despite increasing budget allocations for digital marketing by brands. “Brands subject projects and campaigns to a long process before they can go live. While they see the importance of digital marketing, there is a trust deficit due to improper measurement tools and the lack of transparency between brands and creators during content creation. As a result, it is easier for them to spend on traditional marketing. Statistically speaking, the 200 billboards between Waiyaki Way and the Nairobi CBD made more money in 2024 than all the content creators across different platforms in Kenya.” Cedric added.

According to Statista, Kenya’s estimated influencer marketing spend stood at $2.5 Million (over Ksh. 320 M) in 20243 against a potential spend of $25 Million (Over Ksh. 3.2 B). Under the current system, brands rely on third-party recommendations and public trends to identify suitable creators. As a result, brands are often connected to creators who do not meet their needs, while creators are subject to payment delays, low pay, and exploitation.

“Brands are often not able to vet creators who suit or align with their values, while creators are forced to take on any job to ensure they survive. We are looking to bridge the gap between creators and brands. Zaumu is a creator-focused, AI-driven digital marketplace tailored to meet the needs of Africa’s digital economy.” Cedric added.

The ZAUMU marketplace will offer:

1. Transparent Job Listing enabling brands to list jobs with budgets accessible to all creators accredited on the platform. Payments will be deposited on the platform before work begins and released based on project milestones

2. Streamlined contracting through the platform that will enable prompt payment based on milestones. It will also enable creators to have more visibility and control of their intellectual property rights, sign off on the use of their image and likeness, and proprietary content for the duration of the campaign

3. Direct and secure communication between brands and creators, enabling them to co create, with speed and ease of access, while guaranteeing privacy and protection of the creative process and intellectual property

4. Automated reporting enabling brands to directly track projects and creators to adjust projects to meet milestones and secure timely payment

5. Feedback and review features to enable both creators and brands to review and rate each other, building a transparent reputation system that fosters accountability.

6. AI-Powered Tools with built-in integrated AI assistance to help in brainstorming, moderation, and support services.