Kenya Airways (KQ) and London Metropolitan University (London Met) have partnered to expand aviation education and workforce development in Kenya. The collaboration was formalized today through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held at KQ Pride Centre.

The partnership will provide KQ employees with access to specialized training programs, academic advancement opportunities, and research in aviation.

Speaking at the event, Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director and CEO of Kenya Airways, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation, excellence, and the development of human capital. By investing in education and skills development, we are not only empowering our employees but also shaping the future of aviation in Kenya and beyond.”

Tom Shivo, Chief Human Resources Director at Kenya Airways, highlighted the partnership’s focus on employee growth and development. “Our people are the backbone of our success. This partnership will provide our employees with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their careers and contribute to the continued success of Kenya Airways. It’s an investment in our most valuable asset—our talent.”

KQ has applied for a tertiary institution license from TVET Authority. During this interim period, the specialized courses will be available exclusively to KQ employees. Once government approval is secured, the program will extend to the broader public, offering affordable and accessible training across Kenya and the region.

As the partnership unfolds, a suite of aviation-focused degree programs will be introduced, including master’s programs in airline & airport corporate management and aviation management in the digital age, as well as a bachelor’s program in airline, airport & aviation management.

Complementing these programs, London Metropolitan University will provide a 70% scholarship for KQ employees pursuing aviation-related bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Additionally, the university will supply training resources, workshops, and certificates, with the potential for scholarship benefits to extend to employees’ family members.