Ongea.co.ke has been launched and it is an AI-powered mental health and wellness website. The platform is designed to provide individuals with tailored mental health resources.

In a 2023 report, the Kenyan National Commission of Human Rights (KNCHR) estimated that 25% and 40% of outpatients and inpatients suffer from mental health conditions. The most frequent diagnoses of mental illnesses made in general hospital settings are depression, substance abuse, stress, and anxiety disorders.

Ongea.co.ke uses AI technology to offer users personalized mental health assessments, self-care tools, and resources to make help readily available. They maintain access to professional mental health support with physical sessions being conducted at the St. Peter’s Orthopaedic and Surgical Specialty Centre in Uthiru.

The platform is currently charging Ksh. 2,000 for individual virtual therapy sessions, Ksh. 2,500 for physical therapy sessions, Ksh. 3,500 and Ksh. 4,000 for couples virtual and physical therapy sessions respectively. Corporates can also book for sessions for their staff at a fee.

“We are thrilled to introduce this pioneering platform to the Kenyan public,” said Dr. Wasena Angira, CEO and Founder at Ongea.co.ke. “In a time where mental health challenges are becoming more prominent, particularly in the wake of the global pandemic, Ongea.co.ke aims to provide people with the tools they need to prioritize their mental wellness, combining the convenience of AI with the assurance of expert guidance when required. We welcome everyone to enjoy the services on this platform, from couples, individuals, teens, and even companies.”

Some of the features of Ongea.co.ke include: