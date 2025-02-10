Shares

The c (WIFA) has announced the launch of the 6th Annual awards under the theme, Inspire Inclusion: AmplifyingVoices of Marginalised Women Filmmakers. The annual awards ceremony, founded by Dr. Susan Gitimu, aims to celebrate and promote the contributions of women in the Kenyan film industry.

The annual ceremony will be held on 8th March 2025 and will coincide with International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 and seeks to amplify this year’s IWD’s theme which is #AccelerationAction.

WIFA is proud to be a platform that seeks to raise the profile, inspire and empower women filmmakers and aspiring professionals by providing role models, showcasing success stories and fostering a supportive community.

Voting for all 23 categories is now open and will close on 18th February 2025. To vote for your favorite filmmaker, you need to;

1. Go to mymovies.africa/wifa-voting

2. Select your favourite Nominee in each category

3. Submit your vote

4. Receive a 7-day Rental of the Internationally – acclaimed True Story about Africa’s first Women Lacrosse Team from Rift Valley, in SLEEPING WARRIOR courtesy of MyMovies.Africa

Among the Women in Film Awards 2025 nominees are Justine Wanda, Abigail Arunga, Wanjeri Gakuru, Jennifer Gatero, and Sanaipei Tande.