The c (WIFA) has announced the launch of the 6th Annual awards under the theme, Inspire Inclusion: AmplifyingVoices of Marginalised Women Filmmakers. The annual awards ceremony, founded by Dr. Susan Gitimu, aims to celebrate and promote the contributions of women in the Kenyan film industry.
The annual ceremony will be held on 8th March 2025 and will coincide with International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 and seeks to amplify this year’s IWD’s theme which is #AccelerationAction.
WIFA is proud to be a platform that seeks to raise the profile, inspire and empower women filmmakers and aspiring professionals by providing role models, showcasing success stories and fostering a supportive community.
Voting for all 23 categories is now open and will close on 18th February 2025. To vote for your favorite filmmaker, you need to;
1. Go to mymovies.africa/wifa-voting
2. Select your favourite Nominee in each category
3. Submit your vote
4. Receive a 7-day Rental of the Internationally – acclaimed True Story about Africa’s first Women Lacrosse Team from Rift Valley, in SLEEPING WARRIOR courtesy of MyMovies.Africa
Among the Women in Film Awards 2025 nominees are Justine Wanda, Abigail Arunga, Wanjeri Gakuru, Jennifer Gatero, and Sanaipei Tande.
Women In Film Awards – Nominees
Best Director (Film)
- Angela Wamai
- Jennifer Gatero
- Liz Kilili ‘Thayu’
- Mkaiwawi Mwakaba
- Wanja Kamanda
Best Director (TV Drama)
- Carol Odongo ‘Coachez’
- Jennifer Gatero
- Janet Chumbe
- June Ndinya
- Natasha Ayoo
Best Assistant Director
- Ann Mwihaki
- Destiney Njeri
- Edna Nguka
- Stella Mungai
- Sarah Gathoni
Best Student Director
- Amisha Mukasa
- Josephine Wanjiru
- Liana Namunyak
- Liz Karanja
- Muriithi Rhoda
Best Producer (Film)
- Betty M. Mutua
- June Wairegi
- Shirleen Wangari
- Sally Nyoike
- Tracy Amadi
Best Producer (TV Drama)
- CeciMercy Wanza
- Dina Mwende
- Hildah Wellah
- Margaret Wanjiru Muriithi
- Tecla Joan
Best Producer (Documentary)
- Caroline Ngunjiri
- Cynthia Abdalla
- Lydia Matata
- Mwanahamisi Mkutano
- Nira Nyangweso
Best Newcomer Producer
- Audrey Egesa
- Ciku Wahome
- Clementina Kabutha
- Jessica Wangari Gacuru
- Oprah Kadesa
Best Actress (Film)
- Hussein Amina
- Melissa Lesilalle
- Masese Sarah
- Michelle Tiren
- Nyokabi Macharia
- Nungari Kiore
- Sanaipei Tande
Best Actress (TV Drama)
- Brenda Anyango
- Faith Kabathi
- Nice Githinji
- Lorna Lemmy
- ‘Red’ Brenda Gesare
- Suzanne Njoki
- Vanessa Aika
- Wanjiku Stephanie Muchiri
Best Child Actress
- Abilasha Muthoni
- Electricer Hamisi Kache
- Ella Imani
- Michelle Lemuya
- Tanisi Kawee
Best Scriptwriter (Film)
- Grace Irungu
- Milcah Cherotich
- Trizah Weche
- Wanjeri Gakuru
- Yvonne Wamuyu
Best Scriptwriter (TV Drama)
- Angela Ruhinda
- Abigail Arunga
- Caroline Kemunto
- Grace Adhiambo
- Mkamzee Mwatela
Best Script Supervisor
- Irene Nduku
- Neddy Lusimbo
- Samantha Musimbi
- Sheila Sila
- Teresiah Njeri
Best Editor
- Caroline Gikandi
- Charity Kuria
- Diana Mbondo
- Hanna Wangari
- Jacinta Mugo
Best Cinematographer
- Bo Muigai
- Emma Nzioka
- Mwende Renata
- Nashreen Wangai
Best Production Manager
- Apolline Umuhire
- Cathy Keya
- Monica Kanyali
- Sharon Lusambili
- Winnie Adisa
Best Animator
- Christina Mugure
- Lydia Mugure
- Maureen Muriithi
- Stella Awuor
- Scholar Millen
Best Make Up Artist
- Grace Murema
- Fatma Abdalla
- Judith Chebet
- Mercy Ng’endo (Make up By Bilha)
- Stacy Gichinju
Best Costume Designer
- Elizabeth Magondu
- Gladys ‘Gatush’ Wanjiru
- Isabel Nyamgero
- Kelsie Kioni
- Viva Njeri Kimotho
Best Set Designer
- Claire Marie Njoki
- Neha Manoj Shah
- Stella Wangari Mwangi
- Temko Lavinda
- Valcour Mariam
Best Location Sound Recordist
- Jedidah Akoth Awiti
- Mourine Wanjiku
- Shilla Gathoni
- Thanji Wanjiku
Best Digital Content Creator
- Celestine Ndinda (Wakavinye)
- Esther Kazungu
- Gloria Nkatha
- Judy Nyawira (Bi Mkuru)
- Justine Wanda