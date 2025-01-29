Shares

OPPO today announced 17-year-old Spanish football prodigy, Lamine Yamal, as its global brand ambassador. In his new role, Yamal will play a pivotal part in OPPO’s Make Your Moment brand refresh initiative, working with OPPO to inspire more young people worldwide to seize the present.

Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a winger for La Liga club Barcelona and the Spain national team.

“Lamine is not just a gifted footballer but an inspirational young man with an incredible passion for the game,” said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services at OPPO. “Like countless young people worldwide, Lamine refuses to be held back by anxiety or uncertainty about the future. Instead, he focuses on his passions and concentrates his energy on the present, finding fulfillment and strength through his dedication.”

Since breaking onto the international stage in 2023, Yamal has not only captivated football fans worldwide with his stunning performances, but also earned admiration for his humility and maturity.

Since 2015, OPPO has been expanding its brand collaboration in the world of sports, including its partnership with the UEFA Champions League. As OPPO global brand ambassador, Yamal will channel this same attitude into a series of football-related community initiatives designed to spread the Make Your Moment spirit to even more people.