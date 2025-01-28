Shares

Kenyan designer Bevern Oguk, founder of the fashion label BOGUK, has launched a Polo inspired capsule fashion collection during the Soldier’s Salute Polo Tournament last weekend. The tournament was hosted at the Nairobi Polo Club.

The capsule collection drew inspiration from polo while incorporating elements inspired by Tusker Malt Lager, Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) beer brand. BOGUK Kenya’s designs include tailored jackets, statement scarves, and intricate hats.

“Tusker Malt Lager’s values of craftsmanship, sophistication and authenticity align perfectly with my creative vision,” said Bevern Oguk during the event. “This collaboration gave me a chance to celebrate Kenyan culture while connecting with the timeless prestige of polo.”

The Soldier’s Salute Polo Tournament served as the perfect setting for BOGUK’s designs to shine, highlighting the synergy between fashion, culture, and sport. Tusker Malt Lager’s partnership with BOGUK underscores its dedication to uplifting Kenyan talent.

This collaboration forms part of Tusker Malt Lager’s broader initiative to spotlight local creatives and promote the country’s growing influence in the global fashion and lifestyle industries.