MoPhones has announced that it is offering renewed phones, refurbished devices that provide a new-phone experience without the hefty price tag. The move is aimed at meeting the growing demand for longer-lasting premium devices among young professionals and students.

In Kenya, skepticism remains around refurbished phones due to inconsistent quality and lack of warranty.

MoPhones aims to bring this trust to Kenya by partnering with reputable refurbishment centers and offering a 12-month warranty on every device, ensuring thorough inspection and certification. This shift toward a circular economy emphasizes sustainability and extending the life cycle of tech products. This is in turn attracting more consumers to the idea of purchasing these premium products otherwise viewed as non-affordable.

Globally, the Right to Repair movement has led to the growth of high-quality refurbishment centers that restore devices to near-original condition, or even better. Smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung are also investing in longer-lasting devices, with recent models featuring user-friendly battery replacements and quality indicators.

Nate Heller, co-founder of MoPhones, confirms this by noting, “Our renewed smartphones go through rigorous quality checks. With our warranty and customer support, we ensure buyers feel confident in their purchase, knowing they are acquiring a reliable device from a reputable brand. We refer to our devices as renewed because the customer experience is as good or even better than when buying a new device”

For the average smartphone consumer, MoPhones also offers flexible financing options, the first of its kind for Renewed devices in Kenya, to enable customers to pay in installments. This has been especially popular among young professionals and students looking to upgrade without the burden of upfront costs.

“Affordability and flexibility are key to our mission. We believe everyone should have access to the latest technology, and our financing options cater to various budget needs,” Nate explains.

This October, MoPhones is offering special discounted prices on select goods. If you want to purchase any of the premium smartphone brands, you can do so on the MoPhones website.