Kenya Airways will host the third Africa Aviation Innovation Summit (AAIS) 2024 on October 17-18, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event will bring together aviation industry stakeholders and will offer opportunities for industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and stakeholders to collaborate, share insights, and explore partnerships to shape the aviation sector’s future.

The 2024 Summit’s theme is Diversification: Reaching New Customer Segments, and Kenya Airways will be the proud host. The summit is a celebration of African innovation, highlighting the creativity and contributions of African innovators and startups in enhancing the aviation innovation landscape. It seeks to address the evolving needs of customers in this dynamic industry and emphasize the crucial role of the African aviation industry in the continent’s economy.

Allan Kilavuka, KQ Group MD and CEO, stated, “The Africa Aviation Innovation Summit is an important event that encourages constructive discourse among key players in the African aviation industry. The summit provides an opportunity for knowledge sharing and collaboration as we explore business opportunities for mutual growth in the region and celebrate the creativity and contributions of African innovators and startups.”

The public is invited to participate and engage at no cost.