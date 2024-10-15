Shares

Kenya Airways, has announced a number of network adjustments in anticipation for the upcoming peak season, to ensure smoother and more efficient operations.

The scheduled adjustments are as listed below.

Plaine Magnien, Mauritius: Effective 27th October 2024, there will be an additional flight from Mauritius to Nairobi. The flights will now operate on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Moroni, Comoros Islands: Effective 28th October 2024 there will be one additional flight frequency from Nairobi to Comoros on Thursdays. The flights will now operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Zanzibar, Tanzania: Effective 28th October 2024 night flights from Zanzibar will increase to 7 flights weekly. New York, USA: For the period of 5th December 2024 to 4th January 2025; there will be two additional flights from Nairobi to New York. The two additional flights will operate on Thursday and Saturday. Kigali, Rwanda: Effective 1st November, there will be one additional flight from Nairobi to Kigali on Fridays. This will increase the airline’s total flights to Kigali to 25 flights weekly. Mogadishu, Somalia: Effective 15th October 2024, Kenya Airways will suspend all flights into and out of Mogadishu due to operational challenges. This will allow the airline to refocus its efforts on optimizing its route network and improving overall operational efficiency.

Additionally, passengers holding bookings on affected flights to or from Mogadishu issued on or before 4th October, 2024, and for travel on or before 15th October, 2024, will be contacted by Kenya Airways to arrange alternative travel options. These options include re-booking, refunds, or rerouting.

Kenya Airways has noted that it remains committed to continuously optimizing its flight schedule to better align with demand and performance objectives, while ensuring the safety of its crew and passengers.