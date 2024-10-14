Shares

G.G Waburi, who plays off handicap 17, returned 39 stableford points to be crowned the overall winner of the Legendary Golf Tournament. The tournament was held at the par 72 par Kiambu Golf Club on Saturday.

Handicap 18 Muchemi Gachugi carded 37 points to beat his closest challenger Boniface Mureithi on countback to emerge as the overall men’s winner at the tournament that included over 140 top amateur golfers from around the country.

Speaking after his victory, an ecstatic Waburi said: “It is a proud moment for me to beat over 100 golfers and emerge as the day’s winner. Kiambu is always a challenging course, but I came prepared. I had an incredible team of players who pushed me to do my best. I can say I had an excellent first nine and an okay back nine. My swing was there today, it contributed to the overall tally.”

In the highly contested ladies’ category, Mary Kimemia, who plays off handicap 15 returned an excellent 38 stableford points to bag the title while seasoned handicap 21 golfer Ann Ngumba carded 33 points to finish second. Handicap 47 Anne Njambi was the subsidiary winner with 43 points.

“This has been long time coming. Considering the amount of work I have been putting behind the scenes, I knew that today’s victory would come. I am so elated because this win is a testament to my undying love for the game and the passion I attach to it. The competition was tough but I put my best foot forward right from the onset. Bagging excellent points in the first and back nine. I cannot wait to participate in the competitions to come,” noted Kimemia.

Longest hitting Mercy Maina, who plays off handicap 51, returned 41 stableford points to clinch the guest winner award. Handicap 21, Henry Kirika returned 21 points to scoop the first nine award while Billy Odera, handicap 20, returned 19 points to claim the second nine. Daniel Salaton was nearest to the pin in the men’s category while Grace Kibe was closest in the ladies’ section.

Nahashon Mburu won the longest drive award in the men’s category while Laura Koki bagged it in the ladies’ category at the event that was powered by First Assurance, Kwetu Homes, Floor Knight, ParWorld, Gelian and Semara Hotels Machakos.