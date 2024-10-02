Shares

Formula 1 is a global sport that captivates millions of fans worldwide. In Nairobi, the excitement for this high-speed spectacle is palpable. The sport has been gaining fans at a rapid pace in Nairobi and most people prefer to watch races with other fans as opposed to just watching at home.

Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to the sport, here are some of the best places to catch Formula 1 race action in Nairobi.

1. Paddock Experience

The Paddock Experience is a Formula 1 community that hosts viewing parties for every race mixed with food, fun and networking. They host them at different venues. Follow them on Instagram to get locations for the next race.

2. Kengele’s Lavington

Kengele’s Lavington is probably one of the oldest sports bars in Nairobi. It’s perfect for watching any kind of sport and it provides a great viewing experience for Formula 1.

Google Maps

3. Franky’s Cocktail Bar Hurlingham

Franky’s Cocktail Bar is a cozy bar in Hurlingham and they allow fans to watch races as long as they buy drinks and/or food.

Google maps

4. K1 Club House

K1 Club House provides an Formula 1 viewing experience at this premises on every race day. It also has great food and drinks are always cold.

Google Maps

5. Junction Mall

Box to Box organizes a Formula 1 viewing experience at Junction Mall (3rd floor parking lot). It costs Ksh. 500 to access.

Google Maps