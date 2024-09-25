Shares

Brian Babu a renowned fashion stylist has teamed up with Regalia Apparel, a local fashion house, to release an exclusive capsule collection named Uwili. The collection is currently available for purchase, offering fashion lovers a blend of artistic design and high-quality craftsmanship.

The Uwili collection includes a range of stylish, unisex pieces that offer something for everyone. Priced affordably, the Uwili collection ensures that high fashion is accessible without compromising on quality or craftsmanship.

The Uwili collection was launched at an intimate event, bringing together a host of Kenyan fashion and media industry personalities, celebrities and industry stakeholders. The collection takes its inspiration from the natural balance of day and night, reflecting the contrast between light and darkness caused by the earth’s rotation.

Each garment in the collection is partially bleached, with the lighter sections symbolizing the reflection of sunlight during the day, and the darker parts representing the night’s fading glow. The collection not only embodies this duality in its aesthetic, but also emphasizes the balance that humans seek in their emotional, physical, and mental well-being.

Brian Babu is known for his eye for original and authentic fashion. Over the years, he has collaborated with some of Africa’s top celebrities including Sauti Sol, Diamond Platnumz, and Mr. Eazi, showcasing his mastery in creating trend-setting custom looks.

Regalia Apparel, co-founded by designers David Gachie and Joseph Mureithi, is a brand that prides itself on authenticity, designing and dyeing garments from scratch. Their stitching and garment dyeing process ensure that each piece is crafted with care and precision.

This partnership began organically, with Babu reaching out to Regalia for a custom garment for an event. After realizing their mutual dedication to high-quality design, the idea of a full collection emerged. The result is Uwili, a collaborative effort that merges fabric decoration and cutting-edge design to create standout fashion.

Speaking at the launch event, Brian Babu said, “This collection is for individuals who want to look great, effortlessly transitioning from day to night. We want to show that when brands come together and share ideas, the results can be nothing short of magical. We intentionally created these pieces to be worn by anyone.”