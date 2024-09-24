Shares

Safaricom has increased internet speeds for its home and business customers to meet the growing needs of individual and enterprise customers. For Home fibre, Safaricom has also introduced a new 1000Mbps (Gigabit per second) Platinum plan, at Ksh. 20,000 monthly.

This makes Safaricom the first ISP provider to deliver Giga speeds for home internet in a bid to meet the needs of very heavy users seeking ultra-fast speeds. This includes gamers, content creators, virtual reality applications, among others. Current customers will automatically be upgraded to the enhanced packages to enjoy faster speeds.

In addition to the enhanced speeds, to enhance experience with loved ones, Safaricom has launched the Family Share plan, a solution that combines mobile voice, data, SMS, and home internet into a single plan.

The combined plan can be shared with up to five members of your household. Customers also get up to 20% discount on the Bronze plan compared to buying Fibre and voice/data plan separately, which is a plus in the current economic climate.

“We have enhanced our Home Internet speeds to cater to the increased demand and usage by offering reliable connectivity and enhanced value for our customers. The introduction of the new speeds offers capability of handling the most demanding online activities with ease, including high-definition streaming 4K/8K, gaming, large file…