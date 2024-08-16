Shares

Mimecast, a Human Risk Management (HRM) platform, has announced the acquisition of Aware, an AI collaboration security platform. The acquisition was made in a bid to revolutionize how organizations manage and mitigate human-centered security risks.

Aware’s purpose-built platform and targeted AI models identify the risks found within the unstructured data of workplace collaboration tools. These tools are designed to prevent the loss of sensitive data, improve compliance, and mitigate human risk factors. The company’s advanced AI-powered capabilities strengthen Mimecast’s existing investments in AI models, providing state-of-the-art security and compliance for customers’ digital landscapes.

Aware is designed to integrate with the collaboration tools that organizations rely on, and the key business information and insights it gathers offer unprecedented visibility into workplace collaboration. These capabilities broaden and deepen Mimecast’s HRM platform capabilities, especially as workplace collaboration booms and security risks multiply.

Commenting on the acquisition, Marc van Zadelhoff, Mimecast’s CEO said, “In the modern digital workplace, businesses’ most critical data and communications live online. While email and collaboration platforms like Slack® and Microsoft Teams are key to keeping people connected and productive, they also pose significant risks to organizations.”

On his part, Jeff Schumann, CEO and co-founder at Aware said, “Businesses are facing new, dangerous security threats that reach beyond email to everywhere employees collaborate to get work done. Adding to the expanded attack surface, humans have become the new endpoints and the greatest risk to any business, making critical Aware’s ability to leverage AI to understand context and behavior in conversations, and surface real-time insider threats at scale.”

This acquisition comes on the heels of the unveiling of Mimecast’s breakthrough HRM platform, and human risk awareness and training offering, Mimecast Engage. According to Mimecast, the company will continue to maintain and support the existing Aware customer base.